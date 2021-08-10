Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AINC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,544. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford during the first quarter worth $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.