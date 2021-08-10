AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

AZN stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

