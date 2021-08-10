Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

