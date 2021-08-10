Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

ATER stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 236,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.21.

Get Aterian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.