Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Athersys stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 3,325,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

