Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

