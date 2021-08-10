Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 2,909,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

