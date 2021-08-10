Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.07. 4,183,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

