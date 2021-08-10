Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 2,027,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

