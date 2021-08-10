Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.