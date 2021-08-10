Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.