Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 10,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

