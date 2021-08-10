Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

