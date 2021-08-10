Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 5,547 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 174,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,916,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. 381,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

