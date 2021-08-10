Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $366.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,015,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

