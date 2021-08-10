Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 407,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

