Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. 1,272,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

