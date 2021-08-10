Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. 233,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.