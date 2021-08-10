Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,850,000 after buying an additional 135,598 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 277,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.98. 42,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $334.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

