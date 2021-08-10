Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.