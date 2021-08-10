Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,942,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

