Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 2,050 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

