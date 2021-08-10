Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 306 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

