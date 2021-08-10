Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

