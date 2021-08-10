AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading 0.3% Higher

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

