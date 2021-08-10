Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

