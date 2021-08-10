Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.87 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.