Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%.

RNA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 320,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,364. The firm has a market cap of $744.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

