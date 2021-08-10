Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $123.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,057. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

