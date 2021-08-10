Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 167,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The firm has a market cap of $892.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

