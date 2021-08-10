Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AZYO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

