Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AZYO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

