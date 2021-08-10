B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 11,807 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.
