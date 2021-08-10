B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 11,807 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

