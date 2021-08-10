B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

