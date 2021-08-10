Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BADFF opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.