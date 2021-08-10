Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

