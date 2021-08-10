Balancer Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $24.57 or 0.00054522 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $170.63 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00839293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00106959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00041679 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.