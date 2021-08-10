Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ball by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 514,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

