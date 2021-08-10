Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 1,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

