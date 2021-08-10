Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

