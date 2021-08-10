Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $170.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.77.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,212. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

