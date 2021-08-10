Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

