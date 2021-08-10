Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,395,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,297,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $347.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

