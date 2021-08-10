Bank of America Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.