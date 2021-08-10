Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,332 shares of company stock worth $3,275,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

