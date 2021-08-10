Barclays Boosts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 230

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBOX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

BBOX stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 219.80 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,913,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,439. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

