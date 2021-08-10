Barclays Boosts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 40

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TLW stock opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.61) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £667.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood purchased 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

