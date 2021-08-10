Barclays Initiates Coverage on Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

