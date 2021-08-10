Barclays Lowers Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $22.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Fluor stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

