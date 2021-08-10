Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.17.

GECFF stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.30.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

